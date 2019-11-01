The Rock cuts UFC 244 promo from inside the gym

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has previewed this Saturday’s epic main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in his own special way.

Following a series of rumors and hints over the course of the last few weeks, it was finally confirmed recently that The Great One will be wrapping the BMF Championship belt around the waist of whoever wins between Diaz and Masvidal this weekend.

In addition to that, Johnson has taken the time to hype an announcement that he’ll be delivering on Friday in his own press conference – with UFC president Dana White doing the same. Prior to that, though, Johnson took to Instagram in order to pump fans up even more ahead of the MSG headliner.

In the caption, he had the following to say.

“Biggest & BADDEST @ufc fight of year this SATURDAY. @gamebredfighter VS @natediaz209 for the BMF Title. Nothing but respect for these two OG’s who are gonna light up and electrify Madison Square Garden, as only bad MF’s can.Looking forward to wrapping the title around the winner.Gonna be a wild, fun and historic night.You do not wanna miss this fight.#UFC244 #IfYaSmell #BMF #DiazMasvidal”.

With the video in question having already been watched over 2.4 million times as of this writing, you’d have to imagine that a few more fans will be tuning in after this incredible endorsement.

While The Rock may have an affiliation to Miami and therefore a closer relationship with Jorge Masvidal, he’ll likely be more than happy one way or another with whoever comes out on top.

