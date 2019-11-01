Conor McGregor appears in court over assault allegations

Conor McGregor is due to appear in court this morning in connection to an alleged altercation with a man in an Irish pub.

The former two-division champion is facing a single assault charge. He is accused of assaulting Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh on April 6th when McGregor was promoting his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

The charge carries a fine of €1,500 or a maximum prison term of six months, or both if he is convicted.

The MMA superstar attended the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Court of Justice on October 11th, chaperoned by two security guards.

His solicitor, Michael Staines, confirmed his client was remanded on bail and asked for his case to be adjourned to November 1st. He is expected to make either a plea or contest the charge during his court hearing today.

Conor McGregor announced a targeted return UFC date for January 18 at T-Mobile Arena. An official opponent hasn’t been announced, but the front-runner is Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. According to reports, contract negotiations are underway.

It is also a possibility that the Irishman could fight the winner of the UFC 244 ‘BMF’ bout: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal. As the welterweight fight looms closer, the possibility of a trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor is a popular point of discussion, especially if he beats Masvidal at Madison Square Gardens.

However, the outcome of ‘The Notorious” court hearing may put his comeback return into question. Stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all updates on this latest Conor McGregor situation.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.