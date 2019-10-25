Report | Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal could still happen at UFC 244

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal could still happen at UFC 244 this November.

Helwani took to Twitter with the following information regarding the slated UFC 244 headliner between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

According to a source close to the situation, Nate Diaz HAS NOT been provisionally suspended at this time. There is increased optimism this fight won’t be canceled after all, however, hurdles still remain. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 25, 2019

“According to a source close to the situation, Nate Diaz HAS NOT been provisionally suspended at this time. There is increased optimism this fight won’t be canceled after all, however, hurdles still remain. Developing.”

Diaz had taken to social media earlier this afternoon where he told fans that someone had informed him that he had flunked a pre fight drug test and suggested that he “keep it quiet” so he could still perform at the event.

Nate Diaz had other ideas and went off on the situation, suggesting that until it is rectified he will not be competing inside of the Octagon.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f****r in the game,” Nate Diaz tweeted.

Diaz was last seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event, where he defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout.

As for Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ is coming off a 5-second KO (fastest in history) over Ben Askren at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas.

The winner of the Diaz vs Masvidal fight is supposed to receive the promotions inaugural BMF title.

Do you think the UFC will be able to save the UFC 244 headliner between welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com October 24, 2019

Stay glued to bjpenn.com for all of your MMA News!