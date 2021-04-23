Jorge Masvidal reacts to Jake Paul’s KO win over Ben Askren: “I told you so”

Jorge Masvidal was not surprised to see Jake Paul KO Ben Askren in their recent boxing match.

In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated fight, Jorge and Jake were training together. Paul even called “Gamebred” at the press conference to try and troll Askren. It was interesting to see Masvidal backing Paul given the fact the majority of the MMA community were behind Askren.

However, according to Masvidal, he said he doesn’t view Askren as part of the MMA community and knew he would get knocked out.

“All I gotta say is, I told you so, I told everybody. The MMA world was mad at me that, you know, he was representing MMA,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “Never. Never not once ever was he representing MMA. How dare anybody say that guy is representing MMA, when every interview he’s ever done about strikers is, ‘I don’t need to strike, I can just wrestle these guys to the ground.’

“And he’s been saying that in interviews for ten years plus, and now we’re supposed to get behind this guy who doesn’t respect mixed martial arts,” Masvidal continued. “Because it is mixed martial arts, it’s not just wrestling, or just boxing, you know. So obviously, when he went in there, I mean called it. I was the first guy to call it.”

Jorge Masvidal didn’t hide who he was rooting for and he is right that he did call out. He said Paul would KO Askren and was helping him hit the pads in preparation for his boxing match.

Masvidal is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 261 against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. The fight serves as a rematch of their UFC 251 fight where Usman won a clear-cut decision.

