Kamaru Usman says Jorge Masvidal is only fighting for the belt because he “chose” him, expects to “break his will”

Kamaru Usman says Jorge Masvidal is only fighting for the belt because he chose him.

Usman and Masvidal fought back at UFC 251 in July, in a fight, “Gamebred” took on six days’ notice. Usman ended up winning a clear-cut decision, but after the champ scored a TKO win over Gilbert Burns, he called for the rematch with Masvidal as he wanted to finish him this time around.

Although the two are set to rematch in a highly-anticipated bout, Usman says Masvidal needs to know that he’s the only reason why ‘Gamebred’ is getting another title shot.

“Let’s just be honest here, you’ve got 14 losses in your career, seven in the UFC,” Usman said to Masvidal at the pre-fight press conference. “You’re 3-3 in your last six. You are sitting there today because I chose you.”

When the two do step into the Octagon on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 261, Usman is confident he will finish Masvidal this time around. He knows he can do better than that and is ready to break his will.

“I didn’t feel like I broke his will (in the first fight),” Usman said. “On Saturday night, once I break his will, absolutely, I’ll be satisfied.”

Although Kamaru Usman says he plans to break Jorge Masvidal’s will, he makes it clear their rivalry is not personal. Instead, it is all business and Usman just wants to prove how much better he is.

“It’s not personal at all. If he’s making it personal, that’s on him, for me, it’s not personal,” Usman concluded. “It’s all about business, and he’s that next guy that I’ve picked.”

If Usman does beat and finish Masvidal on Saturday, the rematch with Colby Covington will likely be next.

