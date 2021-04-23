Conor McGregor buys the pub where he notoriously punched an elderly man back in 2019

Conor McGregor has bought the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin 12.

Although to many, the name of the pub might not sound familiar, it’s the spot where McGregor notoriously punched the elderly man in 2019. The Irishman was then charged for the incident and according to The Currency, McGregor bought the pub for €1.5 million and €2 million.

After the video got public, McGregor apologized for the incident and admitted he needed to do better.

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” Conor McGregor said to ESPN. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. And although five months ago it was and I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. That does not even matter, I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility, I owe it to the people that have been supporting me, I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.”

“That’s not who I am,” McGregor continued. “That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario. So to see that, although months ago I have been making steps and continually making steps to do better and be better. To see it is like a dagger into my heart as a new martial artist. So, I’m just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what’s coming with it.”

Conor McGregor was convicted of assault and fined 1000 Euros for the incident. Yet, many forgot about it since then. However, him buying the pub will no doubt bring back stories and videos from the incident.

The Irishman also responded to the report of him being the pub and McGregor claimed the man would be banned.

Ye and your mans barred https://t.co/aVM5mcIA3F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2021

“Ye and your mans barred,” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor is set to return on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. The fight will also be in front of a full capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What do you make of Conor McGregor buying the pub where he punched the elderly man in?