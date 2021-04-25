Jorge Masvidal reacts following knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal was hoping that a full fight camp would result in a different outcome when he rematch Kamaru Usman this evening at UFC 261.

Usman and Masvidal originally met last July at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won a clear-cut decision, but ‘Gamebred’ had taken that fight on just six days notice.

With that said, Kamaru Usman was not happy with himself for not finishing the short-notice version of Masvidal last summer, and thus wanted the opportunity to run things back.

After defeating Gilbert Burns with a third round knockout at UFC 258, Dana White and company granted Kamaru Usman his wish by booking him in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal for tonight’s event.

Saturday’s UFC 261 headliner produced an absolutely violent finish. After getting the better of Jorge Masvidal in both the stand-up and on the ground in round one, Kamaru Usman quickly put the fight away for good in round two. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ landed a massive right hand that flattened ‘Gamebred’ and promptly followed up with ground and pound to seal the win.

Official UFC 261 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via KO in Round 2

Shortly after suffering the first knockout loss of his career, Masvidal joined UFC commentator Joe Rogan where he shared the following thoughts on tonight’s loss.

“The first time in my career and it is in front of all my people, my family, my friends. So it hurts. I’ve never been knocked out in fifty pro fights,” Masvidal said. “Usman showed me something he didn’t show the first fight. I didn’t feel his power and that is what happens man when you get overconfident. I thought we were going to wrestle more. I was ready to wrestle twenty-five minutes. All the props to him in the world. He caught me by surprise. He’s got my number man. There’s nothing I can but he won this fair and square.”

