Anderson Silva sends classy message to Chris Weidman following horrific injury at UFC 261

Anderson Silva has sent his former rival Chris Weidman a heartfelt message after ‘The All American’ suffered a horrific leg injury at tonight’s UFC 261 event.

Weidman (15-6 MMA) returned to the Octagon this evening for a middleweight bout with Uriah Hall.

The promotions former middleweight kingpin, Weidman, had entered UFC 261 looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August. That fight had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The All American’, who had previously suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Dominick Reyes and Jacare Souza.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall entered tonight’s pay-per-view event sporting on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over the aforementioned MMA legend in Anderson Silva.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, tonight’s fight lasted just seconds, this after Chris Weidman broke his leg with the first low kick that he threw. The bout was immediately waved off due to the horrific injury (check out how the pros reacted here).

UFC President Dana White provided an update on Weidman’s status immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s event and said the former champ is currently stable and will have surgery to repair the injured leg tomorrow.

Most recently, Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA) took to social media where he sent his former rival Chris Weidman the following classy message of support.

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman.” – Anderson Silva captioned a photo of Chris Weidman on Instagram.

Silva had of course suffered the same fate as Weidman back in their rematch at UFC 168 in December of 2018, having his leg broken due to a well timed check from the American standout.