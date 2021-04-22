Jorge Masvidal officially launches Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion

Jorge Masvidal is going back to his roots as he’s launching a bare-knuckle MMA promotion.

Recently, Masvidal teased the news as he said he would be trying to find the best bare-knuckle fighters, just like Kimbo Slice did for him. Although many weren’t expecting a full-on promotion, “Gamebred” took to Instagram to announce the launch of Gamebred Fighting Championship. The first event will on June 25 in Miami.

“Huge news for true fight fans as me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA. That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means “Real Until Death” Gamebred Fighting Championship,” Masvidal wrote in the caption.

Anuel will be outfit the fighters, but the venue of the location is not known, other than the location being in Miami.

Although bare-knuckle boxing is nothing new, as evident by BKFC’s rise, Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion will be interesting to see. It’s likely there won’t be a ton of grappling due to having no gloves, but Masvidal will no doubt be eager to see bare-knuckle fights which he grew up on.

Jorge Masvidal is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday night against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. It serves as a rematch after Gamebred stepped up on six days’ notice against Usman last July and suffered a decision loss. Before that, he won the BMF belt with a TKO win over Nate Diaz and also earned KO wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till.

