Jorge Masvidal introduces his own platform: “I will also be traveling the world looking for the next Kimbo”

Jorge Masvidal has introduced his own video platform after seemingly being hit with copyright strikes or perhaps even bans on multiple social media sites.

“Gamebred” has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinion, and he also doesn’t hold back when given the opportunity to call someone out – and in this case, it seems to be the likes of YouTube and Instagram that he’s got a problem with.

Masvidal is currently gearing up for the biggest UFC fight of his career thus far when he takes on Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship in the main event of UFC 261.

Along the way on that journey, he wants the fans to experience the ride with him.

Since I’ve been shadow banned and censured I decided to start my own platform and bring not only never before seen content but I will also be traveling the world looking for the next Kimbo rip or street fighter only at https://t.co/cJtfWzEwsT #andnew pic.twitter.com/JzEmCNlvH2 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 15, 2021

Despite the odds seemingly being against Masvidal in Jacksonville with the majority believing Usman is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, Masvidal isn’t going to stop pushing himself as hard as he possibly can in pursuit of the welterweight crown.

The fight has come around a lot quicker than anyone could’ve anticipated and at this stage, it’s hard to imagine anything other than a slugfest. There’s a chance Usman will just wrestle Masvidal to the ground but he’s confident in his striking, as we saw against Gilbert Burns, and Masvidal is going to force that pressure.

Either way, it’s going to be a fantastic night of fights – and now we can all watch along to see Jorge’s route to the rematch.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will beat Kamaru Usman to win the title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!