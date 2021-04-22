Colby Covington trolls ‘Gamebred’ ahead of UFC 261, shares photo with Mrs. Masvidal

Colby Covington will be watching this weekend’s UFC 261 main event with keen interest as he is slated to face the winner of Masvidal vs. Usman 2.

Earlier this week UFC President Dana White confirmed that Covington (16-2 MMA) would be the next man to challenge for the promotions coveted welterweight title, regardless of what happens this Saturday night in Jacksonville.

‘Chaos’ last competed in September of 2020 where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over his longtime rival Tyron Woodley.

While Colby Covington is not a fan of either Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman, it appears that he is siding with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ ahead of UFC 261.

Covington recently took to Instagram where he trolled his former friend and training partner in ‘Gamebred’, this by sharing a photo of himself with Mrs. Masvidal.

“Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza!” – Covington captioned the photo.

As noted above, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal used to be great friends and training partners. However, the pair of welterweight standouts had a falling out in 2020 and their relationship has been anything but friendly ever since.

Covington is also very familiar with Jorge’s upcoming opponent Kamaru Usman. ‘Chaos’ and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had previously collided in a ‘fight of the year’ war at UFC 245. Unfortunately for Colby, after splitting the first four rounds with Kamaru, he ultimately fell victim to a TKO defeat in round five.

Saturday’s UFC 261 event features a total of three title fights. In addition to Usman vs. Masvidal 2, the pay-per-view event also features a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade, as well as a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas.

