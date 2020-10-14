Jorge Masvidal makes his way onto Donald Trump’s Instagram account

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has now featured twice on the official Instagram account of US President Donald Trump.

Masvidal recently traveled around Florida with Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son, as part of a Fighters Against Socialism bus tour.

Trump Jr. shared several photos of himself on Masvidal on Instagram, which were later shared on the President’s official account.

See them below:

Jorge Masvidal is one of several UFC stars to endorse Trump of late, joining his arch nemesis Colby Covington and other fighters like Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo in supporting the current President. UFC President Dana White is also a friend and outspoken supporter of Trump’s presidency.