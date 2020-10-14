Jorge Masvidal makes his way onto Donald Trump’s Instagram account

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has now featured twice on the official Instagram account of US President Donald Trump.
Masvidal recently traveled around Florida with Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son, as part of a Fighters Against Socialism bus tour.
Trump Jr. shared several photos of himself on Masvidal on Instagram, which were later shared on the President’s official account.
See them below:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @donaldjtrumpjr with @make_repost ・・・ Awesome bus tour around Florida with the legendary @gamebredfighter talking the perils of socialism and communism. Jorge’s family story is an incredible one and he gets what the democrats plan is and know where that leads. It’s an honor to be in the fight with him. COME SEE US IN LAUDERDALE AND MIAMI THIS EVENING IF YOU CAN!!!
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @donaldjtrumpjr ・・・ 🤣🤣🤣It turns out hating socialism isn’t the only thing the Masvidals @gamebredfighter and the Trumps have in common. We also eat way too much McDonald’s (see CNN’s commentary on @realdonaldtrump’s diet) so we had to stop and grab some on yesterday’s fighters against socialism bus tour in Florida. We may be onto something here elite athletes and the President of the United States love McDonald’s maybe there something special in there. My father may attribute his amazing head of hair to McD’s fries as per the articles last week🤣🤣🤣
Jorge Masvidal is one of several UFC stars to endorse Trump of late, joining his arch nemesis Colby Covington and other fighters like Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo in supporting the current President. UFC President Dana White is also a friend and outspoken supporter of Trump’s presidency.