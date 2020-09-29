Jorge Masvidal to join Donald Trump Jr. on “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr., the son of the US President, on a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida.

The tour is expected to conclude at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, where several other fighters are reportedly set to join in.

This news comes from Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

“Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on a day long ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour across Florida this Saturday,” Helwani reported. “They will hold 3 rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Their final rally will be at the American Top Team gym where they expect numerous fighters to join.”

President Trump and his family have been rubbing shoulders with many stars of the MMA world of late.

Earlier this summer, UFC President Dana White spoke on behalf of the President at the Republican National Convention. Several weeks later, White joined Trump at another rally, this time with UFC stars Colby Covington, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo in tow.

More recently still, Masvidal attended a Trump rally, where he was praised by the President for his record-shattering five-second knockout of Ben Askren in 2019.

“We have some real champions here,” Trump said of Masvidal. “And one I heard, in particular, I saw a very fast knockout not so long ago. Where’s Jorge? Where is Jorge? I don’t want to fight with him. Where he is? Where is he? Stand up, Jorge. Stand up. There he is.

“That’s the fastest knockout,” Trump added. “I watched his (fight when) he was fighting this young superstar who was going to great, right? They were telling me how great he is. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings but he was supposed to be the future of the UFC but he had to go through this guy right here but it didn’t go well (for him). Did it, Jorge? What a champion you are. That was the fastest (knockout). What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second… that’s a good return. Great to have you, man. I’m a big fan. Thanks.”

Trump also attended Masvidal’s November, 2019 win over Nate Diaz in Madison Square Garden.

Now, the trend of the Trumps mingling with the stars of the MMA world will continue, as Jorge Masvidal joins the President’s son in Florida.