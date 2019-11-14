Jorge Masvidal hints at ‘big plans’ with Telemundo

“BMF” Champion Jorge Masvidal has hinted at the possibility of a big future with Telemundo as his star continues to rise within the world of mixed martial arts.

Masvidal has been on a phenomenal run of form in the UFC this year, coming off the back of a layoff that had many questioning whether or not he would be able to get himself back into contention. After finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, it’s become pretty clear that “Gamebred” is next in line for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship if he so desires.

Outside of the fight game, though, he’s also been making his way into the mainstream media in a way that few others in this sport have been able to do.

“When the #VP of @telemundo says he has big plans for you. You make sure they are #big all my #latino followers will be able to see more of me coming soon #theresurrection #1of1”. – Jorge Masvidal on Instagram.

Telemundo is an American Spanish-language TV network that is based down in Miami, Florida, which is an immediate sign that Masvidal fits into their plans like a glove.

Most of his appearances in the media have either come in the form of brief showcase spots or featured pieces on ESPN, and that’s not exactly a bad position for him to be in. He can talk, he’s charismatic, and he certainly got the skills necessary to back it up.

Regardless of what could be next for him both in and outside of the Octagon, nobody is going to forget about the impact he has left on 2019 in a hurry. Whether or not he’s able to replicate that in 2020 is a different matter altogether, but the former Strikeforce star definitely has the right mindset and that’s half of the battle.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.