Jorge Masvidal believes he’d be a ‘legitimate’ threat to Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match

After Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244, he had an interesting callout at the post-fight press conference in the form of boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

He said it is a fight he wants. On, Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Masvidal backed those claims even more.

“I’m dead serious about fighting Canelo Alvarez,” Masvidal said. “If they give me nice little change, I will take my talents over there. I’m going or the off button man. I feel like I can shock the world.”

Jorge Masvidal believes he can get MMA into the win column after Conor McGregor’s loss to Floyd Mayweather. “Gamebred” also believes the power he has would be a big difference in the fight.

“Canelo is a better boxer and has thrown 10,000 more jabs than me because that’s what he does morning and night, just box,” he said. “So yeah he is a better boxer. But can I bring some elements that boxers aren’t used to, that are in the legal rounds of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F**k yes.”

“I’m a natural bigger dude,” Masvidal added.” With boxing gloves on I’m not afraid of breaking my hand because I have that cast [of tape] on, it will be a little bit extra harder. I feel I can be a legitimate ass threat in there. Plus I’m a little longer than him, too.”

Canelo Alvarez is considered one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world right now and coming off of a knockout win over Sergey Kovalev on Saturday.

It seems unlikely this fight will ever happen as Dana White has been reluctant to do these boxing vs. MMA fights since he made the McGregor-Mayweather bout. But, if it is made, Masvidal promises to shock the world.

“In the wake of Conor and Mayweather, it showed me a lot of things that I thought were good and bad,” Masvidal said. “I saw they can’t read us as well as they can read a boxer. Our movements are different. How we cover distance is different. Those things give them problems.

“I think I can throw enough punches that I can attack Canelo and put him on his ass. I’d be going for the knockout, obviously. Nothing else. This is not to disrespect Canelo, because I think the dude is a beast. I think he’s a stud. It would be an honor to get in the ring with him. But he did say some shit like no MMA fighter would be a challenge and this and that. I beg to differ.”

