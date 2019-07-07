Jorge Masvidal has a message for anyone complaining about his post-KO punches

Jorge Masvidal set the record for fastest knockout in history at last night’s UFC 239 event, flattening Ben Askren with a flying knee.

As soon as the fight started, Masvidal saw Askren coming forward and charged at him with a flying knee. The strike sent ‘Funky’ crashing to the octagon canvas and after a couple of unrequired punches, the referee mercifully stepped in to call a stop to the fight.

The fight lasted a total of 5 seconds, though it could be argued that Ben Askren was uncounscious by the 2-second mark.

Following his historic knockout, Jorge Masvidal spoke to reporters at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference where he was asked about the two punches he threw after Askren was already out cold.

“They were super necessary,” Jorge Masvidal said with a smile on his face. “The referee hadn’t pulled me off yet, and my job is to hit somebody until the referee pulls me off. So to those people, I would say maybe don’t watch MMA. Go back to soccer.”

The brutal loss served as the first setback of Ben Askren’s career. The former Bellator and ONE champion had entered UFC 239 sporting a perfect record of 19-0.

‘Funky’ reacted to the loss shortly after the conclusion of last night’s event.

As for Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ is now on a two-fight win streak, as he had previously starched Darren Till at March’s UFC event in London.

Masvidal detailed his historic win, which he had been plotting, during the post-fight press conference.

“I could just see how eager he was just to come forward. So I put my hands behind my back and let him think come eat.” Jorge Masvidal said. “He didn’t know it was going to be a buffet though. He thought it was going to be a three piece but no, you getting the whole f*cking MGM Grand Buffet to the face man!”

