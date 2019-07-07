Jon Jones reacts to split-decision ruling in UFC 239 title fight with Thiago Santos

Jon Jones retained his UFC light heavyweight title at last night’s UFC 239 event, scoring a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos.

The fight was much closer than many fans and analysts anticipated, and some fighters believed ‘Marreta’ had done enough to win.

However, after twenty-five minutes of back and forth action, the scorecards landed in favor of Jon Jones.

Two of the judges scored the bout 48-47 for ‘Bones’, while one judge had the bout 48-47 in favor of the Brazilian.

While many onlookers thought the fight was very close, UFC President Dana White did not share the same sentiment.

The brash UFC boss seemingly blasted the one judge who scored the UFC 239 main event in favor of Santos suggesting the following.

“Anyone who scored it for Thiago Santos should never score a fight again.” Dana White said. He later added that he is not interested in booking a rematch.

Jon Jones was also surprised while the judges scorecards were being announced. When he found out the fight was a split-decision he began to worry.

“I was like, ‘Please, not like this’” Jones explained during the UFC 239 post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena (via MMAJunkie). “I was confident I won the fight. My coaches wouldn’t lie to me. We feel like we won every round.”

Jon Jones continued:

“I was just extremely grateful honestly to have a fight like that. It’s extremely humbling. It drives me to study more, to work harder and to take the game even more seriously. It was a good warning for me tonight.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 7, 2019