VIDEO | 48 hours earlier Jorge Masvidal was plotting his flying knee KO

Jorge Masvidal rewrote the history books last night in Las Vegas, scoring the fastest knockout ever recorded over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

‘Gamebred’ needed just five seconds to hand ‘Funky’ the first professional loss of his career.

When the horn sounded to begin round one, Jorge Masvidal waited for Ben Askren to come forward and then charged at him with a flying knee. The strike landed flush on Askren’s jaw, sending the former Bellator and ONE champion crashing to the octagon canvas. From there, Masvidal proceeded to land two punches before the referee mercifully jumped in to call a stop to the action.

As seen in the video below, Jorge Masvidal had been plotting his flying knee knockout 48 hours prior to last night’s pay-per-view event.

The victory marked Masvidal’s second in a row, as he had previously scored a sensational knockout victory over Darren Till at March’s UFC event in London.

Jorge Masvidal spoke about his historic knockout victory over Ben Askren during last night’s UFC 239 post-fight press conference.

“I could just see how eager he was just to come forward. So I put my hands behind my back and let him think come eat.” Masvidal said. “He didn’t know it was going to be a buffet though. He thought it was going to be a three piece but no, you getting the whole f*cking MGM Grand Buffet to the face man!”

As expected, UFC President Dana White was also blown away by Masvidal’s performance.

“Wow. I mean it was.. It’s one of those things. You know, if you’re Jorge Masvidal you’re assuming (Ben Askren) is going to run right out and shoot on you. So you’re going to run right out and throw the flying knee. Yea, it was one of the most viscous knockouts that I have ever seen in my life.”

