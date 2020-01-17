Jorge Masvidal explains UFC 241 confrontation with ‘f**king snitch’ Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to be roommates and best friends, but that is no longer the case. The two had a public falling out and at UFC 241 there was even a confrontation between them.

The UFC ended up separating them. What they said to each other was unknown until now.

Masvidal claimed in an interview Submission Radio that he asked Covington for them to go and solve their differences outside.

“Dana definitely did have a talk with me. I mean, [Tyron] Woodley was a witness to it, my manager was a witness to it. There was rumors. Max Holloway was right next to me,” Jorge Masvidal said. “And I see Colby there, and he’s been talking s**t already for months online about me, about teammates. I go, ‘hey, let’s talk like men, address me like a man.’ Mind you, he had just said that he called me and told me, hey, do a flying knee for the Ben Askren fight. Then when we start fighting he said we haven’t talked in two years. The guy’s just a habitual liar, and I’d love to just put it out there now.

“So, he hasn’t talked to me in about a year and a half, though he’s telling everyone he just talked to me to give that Ben Askren thing,” Masvidal continued. “And, then you’re saying all this stupid s**t. I go, ‘hey, let me talk to you, man.’ He goes, ‘man, be a professional’, and he turns around. I go, ‘yo, let me f**king talk to you, stop talking shit online, I can’t hear nothing, let’s go outside and talk.’ And he said, ‘that’s cool bro, I’m a f*****g pro. I’m not going to be doing that,’ and he just kind of turned his back and starts kind of walking away, like, gets a little further for me. I said, alright, whatever.”

After they exchanged words, Jorge Masvidal thought it was over. But, Dana White pulled him aside to tell him not to fight Covington in the stands.

“Before I know it, Dana White’s calling me over here trying to be funny. ‘Masvidal, I don’t need you giving out no three pieces and a soda’. I go, ‘f**k, what’re you talking about, man? I’m just here watching the fights, what are you talking about?’” he explained. “He goes, ‘I got Colby over here telling me you’re trying to f**k him up, don’t do nothing’. Alright, f**king snitch.”

