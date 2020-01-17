Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso fight removed from UFC 246

Bad news, fight fans. A planned bout between strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso has been removed from the UFC 246 bill. The fight’s removal from the card is due to a weigh-in issue on Grasso’s part.

Shortly after Gadelha made weight for the fight, Grasso tipped the scales at 121.5, well over the 116-pound limit for their fight.

Because the Nevada State Athletic Commission does not allow a weight differential of more than three pounds for strawweight fights, the fight has been cancelled.

After weighing in at 121.5 pounds, Alexa Grasso will not be cleared to compete at #UFC246 due to there being only a three pound allowance between strawweight competitors. Her opponent Claudia Gadelha successfully made weight at 115.5 pounds earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/kwf9kJdMc7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2020

Alexa Grasso has not fought since September, when she lost a decision to the former champion Carla Esparza. In her next most recent fight, she picked up a win over former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Gadelha, meanwhile, has not fought since July, when she picked up a decision win over Randa Markos. This was preceded by a loss to Nina Ansaroff.

It is not clear at this time if Gadelha and Grasso will get their show and win money after the cancellation of their fight.

Here is the UFC 246 fight card as it currently stands after the removal of this Grasso vs. Gadelha fight. We’ll update when we know which undercard fight will be bumped up to the main card.

UFC 246 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

UFC 246 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 246 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

What are your thoughts on this weigh-in miss from Alexa Grasso?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/17/2020.