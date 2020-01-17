UFC 246 weigh-in results and video: McGregor, Cerrone hit marks

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone have one last hurdle to clear before their Saturday night, UFC 246 showdown: They’ll both need to make the welterweight division’s 170-pound limit.

Given that Cerrone has competed countless times in the 155-pound lightweight division, and McGregor has made it all the way down to the 145-pound featherweight division in the past, neither man should have any issue hitting their mark on Friday morning.

Of course, the remaining 24 fighters on the UFC card could conceivably run into issues on the scale. Time will tell when the weigh-ins begin at UFC 12:00pm ET.

UFC 246 weigh-in results

UFC 246 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5) – Grasso missed weight, fight cancelled

Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (155.5)

UFC 246 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

UFC 246 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)

Sabina Mazo (126.25 * missed weight) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)

