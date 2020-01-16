VIDEO | UFC’s Jorge Masvidal unveils new mezcal brand

Conor McGregor is no longer the only UFC fighter with his own brand of liquor. On Thursday, top UFC welterweight contender and BMF champ Jorge Masvidal unveiled his new mezcal brand.

Masvidal’s mezcal brand is called “El Recuerdo,” which means “memory” in Spanish. See the official release video for this new brand below:

Mezcal, for those unfamiliar, is a type of distilled liquor made from the agave plant.

Masvidal says he is the owner of this new mezcal brand, not a brand ambassador.

Jorge Masvidal just announced he’s launching his own mezcal. Says he’s an owner, not a brand ambassador #UFC — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) January 16, 2020

Unfortunately, Masvidal is worried he’ll be fined for unveiling his mezcal brand at a UFC event. The UFC attempted to stop him from doing so, but evidently he did anyway (h/t Peter Carroll).

He’s just presented the Mezcal. Thinks he’ll probably be fined for doing so. pic.twitter.com/dfDJDteYYM — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) January 16, 2020

As aforementioned, Masvidal is following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor on this venture. The Irishman recently launched his own Irish whiskey called Proper No. Twelve.

McGregor’s brand has sold tremendously well over the world, adding vast sums of money to his already mountainous wealth. Time will tell if Masvidal is able to replicate his Irish rival’s success in this department.

Jorge Masvidal has not fought since he captured the BMF title with a stoppage defeat of Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November. This victory was preceded by a pair of highlight reel knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till. His win over Askren, delivered with a flying knee, set the record for fastest knockout in UFC history at just five seconds.

At present, Masvidal does not have a fight booked. That being said, he’s widely considered the next man in line for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and has also been mentioned as a potential opponent for McGregor, should McGregor get by Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 this weekend.

Will you be trying this new mezcal brand from Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.