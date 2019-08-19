Dana White had to defuse Colby Covington confrontations at UFC 241

Polarizing UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington was one of the many high-profile fighters in attendance for last Saturday’s UFC 241 card, and apparently, his presence at the event caused a bit of a stir.

In fact, several of the other fighters in attendance allegedly tried to start fights with the trash-talking welterweight star, according to UFC President Dana White.

“Everybody in that section kept fighting with Colby,” White said at the post-event news conference (via MMA Junkie). “So security kept coming over to me 50 times to get him out of there. And I said, ‘No, everybody needs to start acting like (expletive) professionals because I don’t have another seat in this entire building.’

“… That (expletive) game you play in kindergarten was going on over there when I went over there. So I asked those guys (to) listen to me: ‘We’ve got a big night going on here. We have a big fight. I don’t need a fight breaking out with you knuckleheads. Stop it.’”

Safe to say they call him “Chaos” for a reason.

Colby Covington has fired off his patented trash talk in the direction of dozens of his peers — and not just those inside the welterweight division. While this pattern has rubbed some fans the wrong way, it’s helped generate massive interest in Covington, according to White.

“Everything this kid did in his last fight [against Robbie Lawler] trended off the charts,” White said. “He’s pretty unpopular — yet popular.”

Covington has long been expected to get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. White says that’s still the plan. He wants this anticipated grudge match to happen before the year is out.