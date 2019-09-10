Colby Covington updates on friendship with ‘jealous little b**ch’ Jorge Masvidal

UFC welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were friends for a long time, but that no longer seems to be the case.

As both fighters close in on welterweight title shots, they’ve become increasingly hostile with one another, even taking public shots at each other on social media.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Covington updated on the state of his relationship with Masvidal.

It doesn’t sound good.

“The state of my relationship with Jorge Masvidal is, he’s the type of guy that when you’re doing something for him, yeah he’ll use you,” Covington said (via MMA News). “As long as you’re doing better than him and you’re not helping him out anymore, then he doesn’t care about you. And that’s exactly what happened. When he got beat up by Demian Maia and then I went in there and I completely destroyed Demian Maia in his home country, that’s when the relationship started to get a little bit different. He started to act different towards me like a competitor. I know it’s not the MAGA stuff that gets him mad, Ariel because he’s a big Donald Trump fan.”

Colby Covington continued:

“It was one thing after another,” Covington continued. “It was the Demian Maia thing, he started to get bitter and jealous. And then as soon as I won the world title, like I had him in my corner for that fight and he never even showed up that week to help me. He didn’t show up to help warm up with me. I knew he was making it all about himself and he wasn’t truly happy for me and my success. All he cares about is himself. That’s all Jorge is. [He’s] a guy that cares for himself.

“He doesn’t care for others and he doesn’t care for anybody unless they can do something for him and I’m not that guy. I’m not gonna always just do stuff for you and then be taken for granted. Now I passed him up, I’m making more money than him, I’m banging hotter chicks than him. I’m doing better in life and he’s just a jealous little b*tch.”

Do you think Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will wind up squashing their beef in the cage?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/9/2019.