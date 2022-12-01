Kevin Holland believes he would choke Henry Cejudo out in jiu-jitsu match: “I would knock Henry Cejudo the f*ck out”

Kevin Holland has his sights set on a jiu-jitsu match with former two-division champion Henry Cejduo.

Holland is set to headline this Saturday’s action-packed UFC Fight Night event in the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida, against Stephen Thompson. Considering the monumental task Holland has in front of him in ‘Wonderboy’. It came as a surprise when the 30-year-old took some shots at the Olympic gold medallist during his pre-fight media obligations.

Holland makes the walk after being demolished in the first round by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. The Dana White’s Contender Series standout will be licking his lips at the opportunity of returning to the win column on Saturday night, given the style Thompson brings to the octagon. Holland has majorly struggled and voiced his annoyance with facing wrestlers in the past, but it’s almost certain fans witness no wrestling when the pair collide at UFC Orlando.

Despite the main talking point during Holland’s media day commitments being around his opponent, strangely, Cejudo was another.

Kevin Holland talks Henry Cejudo at media day

“We were having a little back and forth the other day. I thought me and him were cool,” he said during media day for UFC Orlando via MMA Junkie. “He said he’s reaching new heights, I said ‘heels,’ and he started talking about my wrestling. Now, I’m up here thinking, you know what? A couple my fans had a point, I probably was picking on the only wrestler I probably can beat. Me and Henry probably walking around the same weight right now.”

Cejudo retired from MMA competition in 2020. However, it’s well documented that the former flyweight and bantamweight champion is seeking a comeback fight with the current champion at bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling. Holland is more than happy to compete with Cejudo in a grappling match to help re-build the gas tank upon his return to the UFC.

Holland challenges Cejudo

“I would knock Henry Cejudo the f*ck out, so good thing we’re not striking. Honestly, if we’re grappling, he probably would throw me, but just jiu-jitsu? If he doesn’t stay away from these chokes, I’d probably choke his ass out,” he said. “I want Cejudo in one of those big jiu-jitsu matches that the UFC puts on every once in a while. I would love to do that.”

It’s unlikely a grappling match between Holland and Cejudo will come to fruition. That being said, we’ve seen stranger things happen in the world of combat sports, and with Cejudo being extremely unpredictable, you never know.

For Holland, a win over the former welterweight title challenger could be monumental for his career and his momentum moving forward in the division. Despite being 39-year-olds, Thompson can still hang with the best of the best while on the feet.

What do you make of Kevin Holland calling for a grappling match with Henry Cejudo? Would you tune in? Let us know!