Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington robbed Jon Jones in College: “Jones warned me numerous times”

Jorge Masvidal is claiming Colby Covington robbed Jon Jones in College.

Masvidal and Covington, former training partners and roommates were also friends. In the last few years, the friends have become foes and have taken to social media platforms to talk trash about one another.

Heading into UFC 272 this coming weekend, Saturday March 5, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) will match-up with Colby Covington (16-3 MMA) in the Welterweight main event. It is sure to be grudge match in the Octagon when the two fighters turn their war of words into actions.

Apparently before heading into their physical bout, ‘Gamebred’ has decided there needs to be a few more words…..

In speaking with ‘ESPN’ Masvidal had this to say about Covington (h/t MMANews):

“Jon Jones warned me numerous times. Me and Jon Jones weren’t even cool like that. We hadn’t spoken too much. But he sent a couple messages to me via our manager at the time. Like, ‘Man, watch this guy. He stole my clothes. My clothes don’t even fit him. He robbed me of money before we left the room. I never talked to him again.’”

Jorge Masvidal continued:

“Do you know what would happen if he was to run into Jon Jones? He would sprint out of the room. He would run so fast. But if he’s on Twitter on his computer, man, he’s poppin’ off. What would happen if they crossed at Whole Foods or somethin’? (Covington) would jet out of there. I can’t respect that. If you say something, commit to it. Do it. Whether it was on Twitter or it was in your face. Do it. And he’s such a coward, man. I can’t wait to put an end to this charlatan.”

In the past, Masvidal has claimed Covington was kicked out of their gym, Covington has talked smack about Masvidals’ ex-wife. The hits just keep on coming between the two welterweights and will sure to create intrigue and excitement in the cage this weekend.

Who do you believe will win at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal or ‘Chaos’? Share your prediction in the comment section PENN Nation!