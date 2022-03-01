Tyson Fury announces he will retire after Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury says he will retire following his fight against Dillian Whyte.

Fury is set to defend his WBC and The Rings heavyweight titles against Whyte on April 23 in the UK. Many expected this to be a tune-up fight for a title unification bout against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua. However, in the media scrum after his press conference to hype the Whyte fight, he announced this will be his final fight.

“I’m 34, this is the final fight of my career, I’m retiring after this, $150 million in the bank, good looking, healthy, young, I’m gonna buy a massive yacht abroad,” Fury said. “Got loads of supercars and properties around the world, just sit back with a hot blonde, pina colada, and think I f*****g made it.”

Asked why he wouldn’t want to pursue a title unification bout, Fury says he is done and makes it clear this is his final fight.

“I’m retiring, I’m out, this is my final fight, it’s the final countdown. I’m done, done.”

Tyson Fury has walked away from the sport of boxing before, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. After he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified heavyweight champion he said he had no motivation to fight anymore and admits he suffered from depression and got over 330 pounds.

Although Fury says he is retiring, there is no doubt fans hope that isn’t the case. Fury vs. the Usyk-Joshua winner would be a massive fight as he could be a two-time unified heavyweight champion. But, as he turns 34 this year, he says he is ready to hang up his gloves.

Fury is currently 31-0-1 as a pro and coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Deontay Wilder to win and retain the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

What do you make of Tyson Fury saying he will retire after his fight against Dillian Whyte?