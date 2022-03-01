Renato Moicano has verbally agreed to step in on four days’ notice and fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272

Renato Moicano (16-4 MMA) has verbally agreed to step in on four days’ notice to fight Rafael dos Anjoys (30-13 MMA) at UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada this coming weekend, Saturday March 5, 2022.

It was to be Rafael dos Anjoys vs Rafael Fiziev (11-1 MMA) at UFC 272 Co-main event, but Fizievs’ manager texted Ariel Helwani who confirmed the 11th-ranked lightweight was out of the bout due to testing positive for COVID-19. Rafael Fiziev then took to social media to confirm the news.

“I’m devastated to announce that I’m out of the fight. I had a great camp and was ready to put on the show, I flew all the way to Vegas from Thailand just to get sick with covid, for 3 days I’m in hotel bed with fever, bones pain and cough,” Rafael Fiziev said.

With the news that Fiziev was out of the bout, a replacement needed to be found.

Stepping up to the plate, or should we say Octagon, is now Renato Moicano.

Sports reporter, Marc Raimondi took to Twitter today to post:

“Renato Moicano has verbally agreed to step in on four days’ notice and fight Rafael dos Anjos this Saturday at UFC 272 in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN. Catchweight of 160 pounds. Five rounds. More coming to @espnmma.”

Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) initially indicated he would step in on short notice and fight Rafael dos Anjos but that didn’t come to fruition.

Rafael took to twitter speaking about Islam saying:

‘”I called his bluff and he folded. Lets move on….”

It looks like it indeed could be Renato Moicano vs Rafael dos Anjos this weekend at UFC 272, although it has not been officially confirmed by the UFC. Will you be watching and who do you predict will come out victorious? Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!