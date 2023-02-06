Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley

Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card.

Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.

Along with that, other notable bouts include Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, Vitor Belfort vs. Jacare Souza, Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor, and Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany.

Anthony Pettis is 25-14 as a pro in MMA but has no boxing experience. He’s currently coming off back-to-back losses to Stevie Ray in PFL. Roy Jones Jr., meanwhile, is 66-9 as a pro and last competed as a pro back in 2018 with a decision win over Scott Sigmon. He did return for an exhibition match against Mike Tyson in 2020 with the fight ending in a draw.

The next fight on Gamebred Boxing 4 promoted by Jorge Masvidal is Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, which will be a rematch. The two fought in 2018 with Aldo winning by first-round TKO. Aldo, meanwhile, is set to make his boxing debut on February 10 and will then turn around to face Stephens.

Jorge Masvidal also announced Jacare Souza will be making his boxing debut against Vitor Belfort. Souza retired from MMA after his last loss but will now be making his boxing debut against Belfort who is coming off a first-round TKO win over Evander Holyfield. Souza also said he would be interested in boxing Belfort when he announced his retirement.

The other two fights Masvidal announced is the return of Paul Daley – who like Souza – announced his retirement from combat sports. Yet, he will return to box Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor who has made the transition to boxing as of late. Meanwhile, Pearl Gonzalez, who has been fighting in BKFC will take on fellow UFC veteran Gina Mazany.

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 will air on pay-per-view.

