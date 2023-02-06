Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand.

White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.

“I see that it is not such a big promotion,’ he told R-Sport Russia. “Dana White himself has some problems. He does not pay much attention to this fight. In terms of pay-per-view, yes, more could have been done. I only saw Volkanovski once, in Sydney. A tour could be organized around the world, a conference could be held in America.”

Instead of focusing on promoting this monumental fight on Australian soil, the boss’s interests are elsewhere, like his newly founded Power Slap League. That being said, White is not concerned about the event not delivering from a financial standpoint.

Dana White expects UFC 284 to break Conor McGregor’s PPV record

“It’s a monster fight and just the gate alone out there is gonna be a [Madison Square Garden]-type gate,” White said at the UFC Vegas 68 post-fight press conference. “And the pre-buys for pay-per-view are … if I had my phone I’d walk you through every one of the things. It’s beating all the fights of its type and it’s probably going to beat the record for pay-per-view in Australia and New Zealand. The UFC, our record, which was Conor and somebody. But it looks like it’s going to break that record. It’s a monster fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski will have the opportunity to attain ‘champ champ’ status in front of a loud and rowdy crowd on Saturday night when met with lightweight champion Makhachev. The co-main event will consist of an interim featherweight championship bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

UFC 284 takes place Saturday, Feb. 12, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.