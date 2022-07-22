Jordan Leavitt has a simple gameplan for Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC London: “Finish the fight, twerk, go home”

Jordan Leavitt has a rather simple plan for his fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC London.

When the fight first got announced, Leavitt said he was mad as he thought the UFC was only giving Pimblett easy opponents. He didn’t think he fell under that description and plans to prove that on Saturday as he is confident he will finish the fight as he’s confident he will have success on the ground.

“I’ve fought, and I’ve sparred with champions. I’ve sparred with title contenders. I’ve seen everything. I’ve sparred 20-plus rounds every week for 10 years,” Leavitt said at UFC London media day. “The majority of those were just striking rounds, not even in my wheelhouse. I’ve never been dropped by anyone near my size. I’ve never been hurt in any of my fights. The only time I was cut was a headbutt. We’ve done a lot of the same things, me and Paddy. But I’ve done it without taking any damage. No one knows about my chin, because I don’t get hit. So he’s a good fighter. I really like him. I think he’s very entertaining, and I’m kind of a fan. Right now, I like his interviews and all that. But it’s all just work.”

Not only does Jordan Leavitt think he will finish Paddy Pimblett but he plans to silence the crowd. He also says he will finish the fight, twerk on the Brit, and then leave the Octagon.

“Finish the fight, twerk, go home,” Leavitt said.

Jordan Leavitt is 10-1 and coming off a split decision win over Trey Ogden last time out while defeating Matt Sayles by submission to return to the win column. He’s currently 3-1 in the UFC as in his debut he knocked out Matt Wiman with a slam and then dropped a decision to Claudio Puelles.

What do you make of Jordan Leavitt’s plan at UFC London?