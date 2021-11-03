Jonas Bilharinho scores spinning wheel kick KO on Contender Series (Video)

Jonas Bilharinho got a highlight-reel KO right in front of Dana White on the final episode of Season 5 of the Contender Series on Tuesday.

Bilharino was fighting Canaan Kawaihae in a featherweight bout. Early on, not much action was going on as the two were clinching one another. A rare double low blow happened which caused a pause in the action but when they continued it was much of the same.

Yet, with just a minute left, Bilharinho threw a spinning wheel kick that connected perfectly and dropped Kawaihae. He was out of it and the ref stepped in to stop the fight before any follow-up shots could be had, giving the Brazilian a highlight-reel KO.

It was perfectly set up and landed that has to be in the running for KO of the year. He also did it in front of Dana White and the UFC matchmakers in Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard as he looks to get a UFC contract so the KO happened at no better time.

With the win, Jonas Bilharinho improved to 9-1-1 and is now on a two-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old picked up a flying knee KO in the first round to get onto the Contender Series. The Brazilian has been fighting for promotions like Jungle Fight and Future FC. Prior to this fight, he hadn’t really fought anyone of notice but he was supposed to face UFC fighter Renato Moicano on the regional scene in 2013 but Moicano was forced out of the fight due to an injury.

On the other end of the highlight-reel, KO was Canaan Kawaihae who dropped to 6-2 as a pro and is now 0-2 on DWCS. He fought on the show in 2018 where he dropped a decision to Chase Hooper. After the loss to Hooper, he fought in Bellator picking up one win before submitting Tyler Childers in 20 seconds in LFA to get this fight.

What do you think of this KO?