Mike Perry responds to callout from Julian Lane: “I don’t want my opponents to want to bang, bro”

New BKFC signing Mike Perry has issued a strange response to Julian Lane after the famous “let me bang bro” fighter called him out.

It was confirmed recently that Perry, who was formerly with the UFC, would be making his way over to BKFC in order to begin a new chapter of his career in bare-knuckle boxing. There are many folks who want to be his first opponent in the promotion, and that includes Julian Lane.

When hearing about the idea, though, Perry wasn’t particularly interested – and for one very specific reason.

“I don’t know a sensitive way to say it. I’m a little homophobic when it comes to MMA fighting callouts. I don’t want my opponents to want to bang, bro. So I’m a little hesitant with that one. I mean, we can make any fight happen, though. Whoever Bare Knuckle (makes) happen, but I want to get slim pickings because that’s one fight, and there’s other guys too,” Perry said.

Quotes via MMA News

Lane most recently fought and lost to David Rickels for BKFC last month.

