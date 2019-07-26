Jon Jones willing to give Thiago Santos an immediate rematch upon recovery

At UFC 239, Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title as he edged out a split-decision win over Thiago Santos.

It was a very close fight that some even thought the Brazilian had won. What made it more impressive was the fact that Santos had torn every ligament in his knee and was practically fighting on one leg, but still pressed forward throughout the fight.

Since the contest, Santos has had surgery on both of his knees and is expected to be out between 8-12 months.

“Remember God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. Life is all about perspective,” Jones replied on Twitter to a video of Santos in a wheelchair talking about his injury. “Use this time wisely, I have no doubt you will. Handle this adversity with your head high, never know who you’re inspiring. God Speed.”

When Thiago Santos is healthy enough to return Jon Jones is willing to grant him a rematch. This despite the fact that UFC president Dana White said the Brazilian doesn’t deserve it.

“I think that’s only fair,” Jones added.

Currently, Jon Jones is dealing with some legal trouble as he was charged with battery. ‘Bones’ has previously mentioned that he wants to fight before the year is up. He has hinted at Madison Square Garden and the December pay-per-view in Las Vegas as possible events. Who he would fight is up in the air, but there is a bevy of opponents like Corey Anderson, Jan Blachowicz or the winner of Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes.

Thiago Santos, meanwhile, is currently recovering from his two knee surgeries. His timeline for return remains unknown.

The good news for Santos is that Jones has at least said he is interested in running that fight back.

