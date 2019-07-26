Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor rematch is ‘absolutely possible’ after UFC 242

The UFC lightweight division is arguably the best division in MMA. Home to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and stars like Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, it is absolutely packed with top talent.

Speaking with Rich Eisen this week, UFC President Dana White gave his take on the UFC lightweight division and the exciting matchups that can be made therein. He even sees retired former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre as a player in the division.

“It’s a very interesting division because you have Khabib, you have Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone’s in the mix, Justin Gaethje – there’s just so many unbelievable fights in that weight class and Khabib keeps talking about fighting Georges St. Pierre again,” White said (transcript via MMA News). “St-Pierre retired but when St-Pierre retired, he retired basically saying I won’t if I can fight Khabib. So there’s so many different, crazy, interesting things that we can do at that weight class.”

One of the biggest matchups that could be made in the division is a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who first fought last October, with the latter winning by submission.

White believes this fight is absolutely possible after Nurmagomedov battles Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September.

“It would be a massive fight and it’s absolutely possible, yes,” White said. “I think McGregor is gonna come back at the beginning of next year. So, realistically, all these guys are looking at September to see what happens with Khabib and Poirier. After that fight plays out, I think there’s gonna be a lot of movement going on.”

“To Conor’s credit and defense, you don’t see Conor running around filming movies,” he added. “If you look at his – he’s in great shape, he’s staying in shape, he’s training, and he’s seeing how this thing plays out.”

Do you think a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is in the cards?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/26/2019.