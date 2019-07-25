Khabib Nurmagomedov is starting to ‘hate’ combat sports after boxers death

Earlier this week, tragic news came out that boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away due to the injuries he sustained in his fight with Subriel Matias.

Maxim’s trainer, Buddy McGirt called off the fight after the 11th round and said he wanted to stop it earlier.

After the fight was stopped, the 28-year-old collapsed backstage and was transported to a hospital. There, after brain surgery and an induced coma, he regrettably passed away.

The tragic loss shook up the combat sports world, and UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, did not take the news well. He took to Instagram where he shared a video of Dadashev and said he is starting to hate combat sports after incidents like this.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Reaction:

“This case proves once again that sport is not the most important thing. There are things that are much more important. Every time I see or hear such news, I begin to hate this sport in which we beat each other. Everything is temporary, fame, money, titles, and our whole life, we all leave this world, no one will remain. It is worth thinking,” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote (as translated by Google translate). Patience to all relatives and friends of Maxim. Do good and may the Most High reward us for our deeds and deeds in the next life, and forgive us our sins.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. There, the Russian will look to defend his lightweight title for the second time, this after defeating Conor McGregor back in October at UFC 229. “The Eagle” is currently 27-0 in MMA and has spoken in the past of his dad wanting him to retire from the sport soon. Whether or not this impacts his decision making remains to be seen.

