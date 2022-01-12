Jon Jones will fight for the UFC heavyweight title, but will lose, says Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier expects Jon Jones to suffer defeat at heavyweight.

Ever since Jones vacated his light heavyweight title in February of 2020, the plan was for him to move up to heavyweight. Yet, he took the rest of the year off and then all of 2021, as he proceeded to bulk up for the move. The plan is now for ‘Bones’ to make his debut in 2022 and for Cormier, he believes Jones will fight for heavyweight gold but won’t win the title.

“I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “DC & RC” (via MMAJunkie). “I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem. It’s not that Jones has gotten worse; it’s just that these guys are a different level of heavyweight.”

Of course, the heavyweight title is up for grabs in the main event of UFC 270 next Saturday as Francis Ngannou takes on Ciryl Gane. It seems likely that Jones will be next in line, so there is a good chance that at least part of Cormier’s prediction will come true that the longtime light heavyweight king will get the chance at becoming a two-division champion.

The plan for Jon Jones is to fight in April or July for the heavyweight title and he no doubt be paying close attention to the UFC 270 main event.

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or a total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week,” Jones said to KRQE. “Those are the two dates that I’m kind of eying. I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Jon Jones will lose at heavyweight for the belt?