Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya should happen at light heavyweight, says Dana White

UFC President Dana White believes a potential fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya should happen in the light heavyweight division, not at heavyweight.

Jones and Adesanya are two of the biggest stars in MMA at present, and White has made no secret of his interest in a fight between them. That being said, it’s unclear what weight class this potential superfight would occur in.

Jones, inarguably the greatest light heavyweight in MMA history, recently vacated the UFC light heavyweight title with plans to move up to heavyweight. Not long thereafter, the UFC middleweight champion Adesanya was booked for a light heavyweight title shot opposite the division’s new king, Jan Blachowicz.

While Adesanya has previously stated that he’d be willing to follow Jones all the way up to heavyweight, White believes this fight needs to happen at light heavyweight.

“Light heavyweight,” White told ESPN recently when asked about his preferred weight class for this matchup (via LowKickMMA). “Jon Jones fought light heavyweight his whole career. Adesanya is willing to move up to fight Jan for the title. But does Jon Jones even wanna go back to light heavyweight ever again?”

The answer to that last question from White seems pretty clear.

Speaking to Bleacher Report recently, Jones claimed he has no interest in ever returning to the light heavyweight division, and that he intends to finish his career as a heavyweight.

I have no intentions of ever going back to light heavyweight,” Jones said.

“It’ll feel amazing,” Jones added. “Somewhere along the line, getting that light heavyweight championship wrapped around my waist, the excitement and other emotions it should have evoked, kind of went away. It was just another day at the office. It was what we always do. But I haven’t won that heavyweight championship yet. To do that for my family, and do that for my team, and all the people that have invested in me over the years, it’ll be something new for all of us.

“I would love to win the heavyweight championship, defend it two or three times against the top heavyweights out there, and then I’d really like to transition into humanitarian work.”

What weight class do you want to see Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya fight at?