Brandon Moreno has a question for Deiveson Figueiredo: “How you want to be a BMF if you can’t beat a little Mexican kid?”

Brandon Moreno questioned UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo’s BMF title talks after the two fought to a majority draw at UFC 256.

Moreno and Figueiredo put on one of the best fights of 2020 back in December when the two fought in a 25-minute war that served as the main event of UFC 256. At the end of five rounds, the judges couldn’t decide on a winner, with a point deduction due to a Figueiredo low blow leading to the bout being scored a majority draw. UFC president Dana White has since confirmed there will be a rematch this year, and there have been talks that the UFC could run this fight back in April or May.

While Figueiredo and Moreno is essentially a done deal for each man’s next fight, it still hasn’t stopped Figueiredo from going after former champ Henry Cejudo on his social media. Both Figueiredo and Cejudo have taken shots at each other as of late, with Figueiredo suggesting the two fight for a BMF title at 130lbs to determine the ‘baddest mofo’ in the lower weight classes. Hearing Figueiredo talk about a BMF title makes Moreno think that the champ is already looking past his top challenger.

Taking to his social media, Moreno questioned Figueiredo’s desire to fight Cejudo for the BMF belt when, in his words, the Brazilian couldn’t “beat a little Mexican kid.”

Hey @daico_deusdaguerra I heard you want to be the flyweight BMF, but I want to ask you how you want to be a BMF if you can’t beat a little Mexican kid, I don’t want to talk sh*t about you brother, you know, not my style,I just want to remember you have unfinish business with me. I know you don’t want to see me again in a long time but tell me what kind of champion you are ? PD.- you need to fight if you want to buy more of those fu*king ugly clothes you wear. @wallidjfc translate please. End of the message. !!

As Moreno noted, he’s usually a more quiet fighter when it comes to talking smack on social media, but it’s clear that hearing Figueiredo talking about Cejudo has upset him based on some of the comments he made about the champ. The first fight between Figueiredo and Moreno was an absolute classic, and the rematch has the potential to be even better, especially considering there is now some bad blood.

