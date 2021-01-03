Jon Jones taunts Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz: “I didn’t leave the light heavyweight division to challenge myself, I ran out of fear”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reacted following news that Israel Adesanya will challenge Jan Blachowicz.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced that the promotions reining middleweight champion in Adesanya would be moving up a weight class to challenge Blachowicz for the 205-pound title at UFC 259.

After Jon Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title back in August, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) quickly procured the strap by knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

The Polish champion will now look to earn his first title defense by becoming the first man to defeat Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA).

The news of the Blachowicz vs. Adesanya booking obviously made its way by Jon Jones, as the former light heavyweight kingpin took to Twitter with the following posts.

When I move, you move, just like that. 🎶

Name another fighter who’s made more men retire, switch weight classes, or switch organizations all together. I’ll wait — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

“When I move, you move, just like that. Name another fighter who’s made more men retire, switch weight classes, or switch organizations all together. I’ll wait.” Jones wrote seemingly taunting Adesanya.

I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot.🤷🏾‍♂️ And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice 😂 Glad I decided to go the easy route pic.twitter.com/3vXtuTvwcL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

“I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot. And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice. Glad I decided to go the easy route.”

Jon Jones continued:

I didn’t leave the light heavyweight division to challenge myself, I ran out of fear 🥴😂 🐐 💩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

“I didn’t leave the light heavyweight division to challenge myself, I ran out of fear.” – Jones joked.

Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before 🥴and the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run 🧠 https://t.co/88jAHojzlL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

“Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before and the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run.”

Jon Jones has yet to book his first fight at heavyweight, but Dana White has suggested that the promotion hopes to book ‘Bones’ against the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

What do you think of the comments made by Jones following news of the Blachowicz vs. Adesanya booking? Share your thoughts in the comments section.