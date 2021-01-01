Video | Israel Adesanya reacts after booking title fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259

Israel Adesanya will look to become a UFC champ-champ in 2021 when he challenges Jan Blachowicz for the promotions light heavyweight title.

The UFC’s reigning and undefeated middleweight champion, Adesanya (20-0 MMA), is set to collide with Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) in the main event of UFC 259 on March 6.

The super-fight will mark Adesanya’s first Octagon appearance since defeating Paulo Costa in devastating fashion at UFC 253.

Despite normally fighting at a lower weight class, oddsmakers have Israel Adesanya pegged as a sizeable betting favorite over the Polish champion.

Jan Blachowicz captured the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title this past September by scoring a second round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes. The win marked Blachowicz’s fourth in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza and Corey Anderson.

This evening, Israel Adesanya took to Twitter where he shared the following video reacting to his newly announced title fight.

“Champ times two! Champ squared. You already know!” Adesanya proclaimed in the video.

Obviously Jan Blachowicz is predicting a different outcome, as he had previously shared the following reaction online.

“Everything is agreed,” Blachowicz wrote. “I’m just waiting for the contract to sign it. Charging #LegendaryPolishPower.”

Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz is undoubtedly a fascinating fight. ‘Stylebender’ has proven to be one of MMA’s best strikers over the past two years, while Blachowicz possesses the mighty Polish power that can seemingly put any fighter to sleep.

UFC 259 is expected to be co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring reigning champion Amanda Nunes defending her crown against Megan Anderson.

In addition, the fight card also features a key light heavyweight bout between Aleksandar Rakic and Thiago Santos.

