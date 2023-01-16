Jon Jones signs new eight-fight contract ahead of his return at UFC 285

As per UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones has signed a new eight-fight deal with the company ahead of his return.

During Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Dana White made the announcement everyone had been waiting for. After three years away, Jon Jones will return to compete for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 285.

‘Bones’, now aged 35, will compete for the vacant belt against Ciryl Gane. Many had believed it would be Ngannou he’d take on but according to White, they just couldn’t come to terms on a new deal.

“We get to this point, and I’ve told you guys this before, if you don’t want to be here, you don’t have to be here. I think Francis is in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risks. He feels he’s in a good position where he can fight lesser opponents and make more money.

“So we’re going to let him do that. We’re going to release him from his contract. We’re going to give up our right to match, and he can go and do whatever he wants. That’s where we’re at.”

Jones, meanwhile, seems to be getting compensated pretty well for his comeback.

In a brief answer to a question, Dana revealed how long Jon’s new contract is.

“Jones signed a new eight-fight deal.”

UFC breaks the bank for Jones

The irony here is clear for many to see. After months of protesting for a fairer deal, Ngannou didn’t get one. On the flip side, Jon appears to have gotten what he initially asked for, after having problems of his own with being underpaid by the promotion.

How many more times do you think Jon Jones will fight for the UFC before retiring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!