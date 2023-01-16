Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title

Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.

On that night, he’ll go head to head with Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC title. Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, has been released from his contract after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Daniel Cormier, a former UFC heavyweight champion and bitter rival to Jon Jones, has given his thoughts on the whole situation during a reaction video on his YouTube channel.

“I believe what he [Jones] has now may be a more difficult style match-up in Ciryl Gane. Hate that Francis is gone, love that Jones is at heavyweight, love that it’s against Ciryl Gane also. Hate that Stipe Miocic has somehow gotten lost in the whole mix of all this.

“I understand, through conversations in the backside, how hard the Francis Ngannou deal was tried to get done. Options were exhausted.”

Cormier sympathises with Ngannou

“Ngannou deal couldn’t get done because Francis Ngannou has an idea of what he wants to do, and what his value is.”

Cormier also noted that he disagrees with those saying Francis is ‘avoiding’ a fight against the returning Jones.

Nobody really knows how Jon is going to look at heavyweight. We’ve never seen him compete there before, and it’s been three whole years since he was in the Octagon.

Either way, we should be in for a treat in Las Vegas.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Who should be the favourite in the fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!