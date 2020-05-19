Jon Jones shares ideal weight range for heavyweight title win

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is confident that he’ll soon win the promotion’s heavyweight title to become a two-division champ.

Jones has been teasing a move up to the heavyweight division for years, but has been doing so at an increased degree of late, repeatedly calling for a fight with streaking heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Now, Jones is taking things a step further, vowing to win the UFC heavyweight title in the future.

That’s me right before the OSP fight. That was the biggest I had ever been and actually my first fight fighting under USADA‘s guidelines. I was 240 pounds in that picture, right around the weight I’ll probably be when I win the heavyweight championship of the world. https://t.co/q84LPpzSMd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2020

“That’s me right before the OSP fight,” Jones wrote on Twitter, responding to a photo taken before his 2016 fight with Ovince Saint Preux. “That was the biggest I had ever been and actually my first fight fighting under USADA‘s guidelines. I was 240 pounds in that picture,

right around the weight I’ll probably be when I win the heavyweight championship of the world.”

Jones went on to confirm that, if he moves up to heavyweight, he intends to fight around the 230-240-pound mark.

Yes but lean https://t.co/oBuDfgHCdA — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2020

The light heavyweight champion also addressed the skeptics who doubt he can pull off a heavyweight title win.

Everyone will call you crazy until you pull it off. Remember that young people — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2020

How do you think Jon Jones will perform at heavyweight? Do you think he can become a two-division champ?