Daniel Cormier shares uplifting story regarding the incredible strength of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father

UFC star Daniel Cormier has shared some positive words regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap, who is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 related complications in Moscow.

Nurmagomedov was recently taken ill and is believed to be in a serious condition over in Russia.

As the MMA world continues to root for him, Cormier decided to give his own thoughts on the man behind Khabib’s overwhelming success.

“We never know what life is gonna deal us, and right now, the Nurmagomedov family is dealing with something very difficult with father,” Daniel Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “He calls him father all the time. But I know Khabib’s dad is one of the strongest people in the world and he’s gonna fight to be there for his son and his grandkids and his family. I’m just hoping he does okay.

“He’s a strong man, though,” Cormier added. “If you don’t know him personally, Khabib’s father is one of the strongest human beings you’ve ever met. I was at the Ultimate Fighter gym one time and his dad grabbed me to wrestle with me, and he threw me down, so him and I started trying to tussle around, and then Khabib goes ‘DC, this guy really tried to win!’ Then I realized his dad was really trying to beat me! He’s not just wrestling with you to play around, he’s the real deal, man, and I hope the champ and his family get through this.”

The ongoing chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone through a loop across the world, and as we’ve seen both in and out of MMA, nobody is immune to the impact of this virus.

Our best wishes go out to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family as fans and pundits alike come together in solidarity to hope and pray for a speedy recovery for Abdulmanap.