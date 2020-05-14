Jon Jones is certain he’d beat Francis Ngannou and is ready to prove it: “send the deal”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is certain he’d win a potential fight with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou, and he’s ready to prove it.

Speaking on Twitter on Thursday morning, Jones shared his belief that his recent opponent Thiago Santos, who he beat by decision in 2019, is a more dangerous striker than Ngannou—so he’d likely beat Ngannou too.

He then proclaimed that he has nothing else to prove in the light heavyweight division, and opened the door for a long-awaited move to heavyweight, inviting the UFC to “send the deal” for a fight with Ngannou.

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis?” Jones wrote. “If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal”

This seems like an opportune time for a heavyweight super fight between Jones and Ngannou. Jones, having disposed of another wave of light heavyweight contenders, is now on the hunt for lucrative opportunities—the kind of opportunities that are abound in the heavyweight division.

Ngannou, meanwhile, has seemingly earned a heavyweight title shot with four-straight first-round knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but will have to wait until the reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic settles his score with the former champion Daniel Cormier. A fight with Jon Jones would be an excellent way for him to stay busy in the meantime.

