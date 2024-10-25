Francis Ngannou admits he wasn’t sure if he’d ever fight again after losing his son

By Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has admitted that he wasn’t sure he’d ever fight again after the death of his son.

Francis Ngannou

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou made his blockbuster return to mixed martial arts. Following his stint in professional boxing, ‘The Predator’ opted to head back into the cage with PFL. In doing so, he signed up to fight Renan Ferreira – a man who many believed was capable of defeating Francis.

RELATED: ‘Optimistic’ Donn Davis says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is unlikely, but not impossible

In the end, though, it was Ngannou who got the job done. After a nice takedown and some incredible ground and pound, he was able to knock Ferreira out and claim the PFL heavyweight title.

After the bout, he dedicated the win to his young son Kobe who passed away earlier this year. In a recent interview, he admitted that the tragedy almost led to him hanging up his gloves for good.

Ngannou opens up on his doubts

“Yes, there was a point that I didn’t know anything,” Ngannou said when asked if he thought he might never fight again after his son’s passing. “Everything seemed so fragile. You didn’t know if maybe if it would not happen to you to, if it’s not some sort of genetic pandemic, genetic disease, I don’t know, a curse. If it was just bad luck that was going to keep happening. A lot of stuff happens in your head that you don’t usually think about, or you never think about.”

“By far. It was by far the toughest [training camp of my life],” Ngannou said. “When I thought about retiring, it wasn’t an option, because retiring … was to put the responsibility on my son again, which is not his responsibility. Then I said maybe I should wait for a little while before going back to fighting but I didn’t know when exactly. I didn’t know when there would be a time that it’s going to go away, it’s going to be OK. It’s just one of those things you just realize at the beginning you better learn how to roll with it because it will always be there. …

“It was a way for me not only to have something to focus on but maybe do something to honor him, seeing as I didn’t have a chance to fight for him.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What’s next for the champ? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Dana White, Donn Davis

Dana White rips PFL's Donn Davis over latest event comparisons: "Talks a lot, but says nothing!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 24, 2024
Dana White and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Dana White takes aim at Francis Ngannou, claims the UFC nearly cut 'The Predator' after loss to Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued to take aim at Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

'Optimistic' Donn Davis says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is unlikely, but not impossible

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

PFL Chairman Donn Davis isn’t exactly ruling out Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Rico Verhoeven, Francis Ngannou
MMA News

Glory superstar Rico Verhoeven sends a message to Francis Ngannou about possible crossover fight: "This must happen!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024

Glory heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven has a crossover fight with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou at the top of his fighting priority list.

Donn Davis, Usman Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov

PFL founder Donn Davis responds to Usman Nurmagomedov’s comments about a future UFC move

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis didn’t take long to respond to Bellator champ Usman Nurmagomedov’s timeline for a potential move to the UFC.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's coach shares emotional pre-fight team conversation before PFL debut win

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou provides an update on his next fight

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has provided an interesting update on his next fight.

Cris Cyborg, Jully Poca
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg teases Misfits Boxing debut against Jully Poca after PFL title win: "She wanted to fight me next..."

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

PFL and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has her sights set on Misfits Boxing star Jully Poca.

Francis Ngannou, Rico Verhoven
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou shows interest in future fight against GLORY champion Rico Verhoeven: "Send me a deal"

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

PFL Superfights heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is down to face Glory kickboxer Rico Verhoeven.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Conor McGregor responds to PFL's Paul Hughes' cornering plea for potential fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might be a key presence in Paul Hughes’ corner for a potential title fight against Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov.