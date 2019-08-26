Jon Jones sends warm message after Daniel Cormier loses father to cancer

Late last week, former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier announced the tragic passing of his father.

“Today I lost my hero to cancer, my father was the bravest, strongest, hardest working and most caring person I’ve ever known. Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now. All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know its about the legacy we leave behind and my dads legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone.” Daniel Cormier wrote on Instagram. “If you’ve ever met Percy Benoit you’re better for it. We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud. I love you pop, you were the strength of this family, now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad #rip #cancersucks” – Daniel Cormier on Instagram.

This news generated messages of warmth and sympathy from many members of the MMA community, including Cormier’s fiercest rival Jon Jones. Jones put aside his beef with Cormier to send his condolences.

Here’s what he had to say:

All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today https://t.co/8IyQGzXt4a — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 26, 2019

Like Jon Jones, we at BJPENN.com are sending our thoughts and prayers to Daniel Cormier and his family during this difficult time.