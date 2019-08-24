Daniel Cormier issues emotional statement after losing his father to cancer

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier took to social media earlier today where he announced the tragic loss of his father.

‘DC’, who lost his UFC heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at last weekend’s UFC 241 event, issued the following statement on Instagram in regards to his fathers passing.

“Today I lost my hero to cancer, my father was the bravest, strongest, hardest working and most caring person I’ve ever known. Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now. All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know its about the legacy we leave behind and my dads legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone.” Daniel Cormier wrote on Instagram. “If you’ve ever met Percy Benoit you’re better for it. We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud. I love you pop, you were the strength of this family, now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad #rip #cancersucks”

Daniel Cormier has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will continue to fight following last Saturday’s loss at UFC 241.

The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, has had one of the greatest mixed martial arts careers in history.

‘DC’ has gone 22-2 during his time in MMA, capturing multiple world titles with different promotions.

If the now 40-year-old does decide to hang up the gloves, he will be remembered as one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot in the Octagon, this in addition to being a fantastic human being.

We here at BJPENN.com are sending our thoughts and prayers to Daniel Cormier and his family during this difficult time.

