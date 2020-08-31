Jon Jones attempts to curb Francis Ngannou, says the timing is perfect for a Stipe Miocic superfight

Jon Jones believes the timing is perfect for him to fight Stipe Miocic next.

Earlier this month, Jones shockingly announced he was vacating the light heavyweight title and moving up to heavyweight. Immediately, many wondered if the UFC would book Miocic vs. Jones for the heavyweight title. Yet, those rumors were put to bed as Dana White confirmed Francis Ngannou is next in line for Miocic.

Now, however, Jones is ramping up his case for the next heavyweight title shot. He also believes the Ngannou rematch makes little sense for Miocic.

“Stipe doesn’t want to fight Francis again because the first fight really wasn’t close. Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win,” Jones wrote.

Stipe Miocic even said he wanted a new challenge and hinted at going into boxing. Yet, one new challenge is the Jon Jones fight which would be massive. So, for “Bones” he says the timing is perfect to make the fight happen in the very near future.

“Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that? By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly,” Jones added.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes in February to defend his belt. Before that, he edged out a split decision over Thiago Santos and in his first title defense since reclaiming the belt beat Anthony Smith.

Stipe Miocic, meanwhile, defended his heavyweight title back at UFC 252 with a decision win over Daniel Cormier in their trilogy bout.

Whether or not Miocic vs. Jones happens next is unknown at this time. It is a massive fight so perhaps the UFC sees the dollar signs and books it for late this year or early 2021.

